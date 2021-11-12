1832 Asset Management L.P. Has $38.25 Million Holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,204,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,590 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.80% of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF worth $38,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 55.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter.

FNDE stock opened at $32.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.15. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $33.54.

