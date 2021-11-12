1832 Asset Management L.P. Reduces Holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

1832 Asset Management L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 652,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,859 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.41% of A. O. Smith worth $46,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AOS. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 51.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 813,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,364,000 after acquiring an additional 277,862 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 12.4% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the first quarter worth about $259,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 12.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 770,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,068,000 after purchasing an additional 85,555 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 246.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 794,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,745,000 after purchasing an additional 565,289 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AOS opened at $79.67 on Friday. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12-month low of $52.08 and a 12-month high of $79.88. The company has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 13.84%. The company had revenue of $914.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $854.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. A. O. Smith’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This is an increase from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is presently 38.75%.

In related news, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 9,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total transaction of $716,240.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total value of $74,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AOS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.20.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

