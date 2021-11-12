Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Takes $55,000 Position in KraneShares Global Carbon ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KRBN. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,590,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in KraneShares Global Carbon ETF in the second quarter valued at about $2,615,000. Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in KraneShares Global Carbon ETF by 29.0% in the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 68,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 15,425 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon ETF in the second quarter worth about $2,367,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its holdings in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon ETF by 68.2% in the second quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 62,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 25,159 shares in the last quarter.

Get KraneShares Global Carbon ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:KRBN opened at $44.29 on Friday. KraneShares Global Carbon ETF has a 52-week low of $20.58 and a 52-week high of $44.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.38.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KraneShares Global Carbon ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN).

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares Global Carbon ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares Global Carbon ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.