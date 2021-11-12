127 Shares in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Bought by Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 127 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 31.7% during the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 31,714 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,394,000 after acquiring an additional 7,635 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 100,888 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,342,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the second quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 7,947 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 29.8% in the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 136,463 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,515,000 after buying an additional 31,363 shares in the last quarter. 88.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $185.87 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $176.36 and a 52-week high of $242.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a current ratio of 4.62. The company has a market capitalization of $47.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.61.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 31.03%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani bought 10,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $195.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,956,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,599,827.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VRTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $244.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $261.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.63.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

