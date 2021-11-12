Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Shares Purchased by Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 26.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,798 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCL. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 262.5% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.57% of the company’s stock.

CCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered Carnival Co. & from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $24.50 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. HSBC raised their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $14.70 to $18.30 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Monday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.58.

Shares of NYSE CCL opened at $23.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.95. The company has a market cap of $22.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 2.13. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12 month low of $14.88 and a 12 month high of $31.52.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The company reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($0.22). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 42.88% and a negative net margin of 1,387.65%. The business had revenue of $546.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $737.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.19) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Co. & Profile

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

