Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Grows Stock Holdings in United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) by 4.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 313,053 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,791 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.06% of United States Lime & Minerals worth $43,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in United States Lime & Minerals by 170.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 596 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in United States Lime & Minerals during the first quarter valued at $217,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in United States Lime & Minerals by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,676 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its stake in United States Lime & Minerals by 26.2% during the second quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United States Lime & Minerals during the first quarter valued at $432,000. 25.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United States Lime & Minerals stock opened at $135.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $769.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $125.15 and its 200 day moving average is $135.91. United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.30 and a 52-week high of $156.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. United States Lime & Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.89%.

In other news, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 2,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.19, for a total value of $322,906.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward A. Odishaw sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,788 shares of company stock worth $655,783 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc engages in manufacture and sale of lime and limestone products. It operates through the Lime and Limestone Operations and Natural Gas Interests segments. The Lime and Limestone Operations segment supplies the construction, environmental, industrial, metals, roof shingle, oil and gas services, and agriculture industries.

