Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $50.60 Million Stake in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its holdings in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) by 27.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 779,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292,676 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in BigCommerce were worth $50,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its stake in BigCommerce by 9.5% in the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 33,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,922 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in BigCommerce by 21.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of BigCommerce by 425,800.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 12,774 shares during the period. Finally, Matrix Capital Management Company LP boosted its position in shares of BigCommerce by 20.5% during the second quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 4,700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,124,000 after buying an additional 800,000 shares during the period. 68.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised BigCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on BigCommerce from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on BigCommerce from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on BigCommerce in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BigCommerce currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.85.

In other news, CFO Robert Alvarez sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.61, for a total value of $1,698,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 116,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,584,309.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Marc Ostryniec sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.99, for a total value of $599,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 174,198 shares of company stock worth $9,884,663 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BIGC opened at $58.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.05 and a beta of 1.13. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.17 and a 12-month high of $96.66.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $59.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.84 million. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 20.58% and a negative net margin of 28.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

