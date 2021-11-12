Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Shares Acquired by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 592.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 706,946 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 604,863 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.45% of Penn National Gaming worth $54,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PENN. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in Penn National Gaming by 179.3% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,404,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,273,000 after purchasing an additional 901,788 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Penn National Gaming by 1,354.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 782,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,830,000 after purchasing an additional 728,417 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the second quarter worth about $54,685,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Penn National Gaming by 39.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,424,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,974,000 after purchasing an additional 405,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the second quarter worth about $28,301,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PENN opened at $58.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a one year low of $55.65 and a one year high of $142.00. The firm has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 2.45.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.32). Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 7.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Penn National Gaming news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 14,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total transaction of $1,198,854.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 545,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,882,562.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 148,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total transaction of $11,459,928.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PENN. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $151.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $81.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $85.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Penn National Gaming has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.94.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

