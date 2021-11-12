Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Shares Acquired by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 592.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 706,946 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 604,863 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.45% of Penn National Gaming worth $54,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PENN. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in Penn National Gaming by 179.3% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,404,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,273,000 after purchasing an additional 901,788 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Penn National Gaming by 1,354.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 782,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,830,000 after purchasing an additional 728,417 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the second quarter worth about $54,685,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Penn National Gaming by 39.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,424,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,974,000 after purchasing an additional 405,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the second quarter worth about $28,301,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ PENN opened at $58.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a one year low of $55.65 and a one year high of $142.00. The firm has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 2.45.
In other Penn National Gaming news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 14,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total transaction of $1,198,854.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 545,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,882,562.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 148,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total transaction of $11,459,928.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several research firms recently issued reports on PENN. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $151.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $81.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $85.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Penn National Gaming has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.94.
Penn National Gaming Profile
Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.
Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?
Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.