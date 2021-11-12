UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) Receives $70.81 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.81.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of UiPath from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of UiPath from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of UiPath from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of UiPath from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of UiPath to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th.

Get UiPath alerts:

NASDAQ PATH opened at $57.45 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.22. UiPath has a 1 year low of $47.20 and a 1 year high of $90.00.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $195.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.72 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that UiPath will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Ted Kummert sold 50,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total value of $2,804,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 888,590 shares in the company, valued at $49,841,013.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Philippe Botteri sold 163,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total transaction of $9,841,777.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 667,127 shares of company stock worth $38,912,599 over the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UiPath during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of UiPath during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UiPath during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of UiPath by 1,240.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 536 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in UiPath in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. 31.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UiPath Company Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

See Also: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.