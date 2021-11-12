Brokerages Expect Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG) to Post -$0.19 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG) to report earnings per share of ($0.19) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Golden Nugget Online Gaming’s earnings. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Golden Nugget Online Gaming will report full-year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.73). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Golden Nugget Online Gaming.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $31.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.98 million.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GNOG shares. Benchmark lowered Golden Nugget Online Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNOG opened at $14.71 on Tuesday. Golden Nugget Online Gaming has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $27.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.43 and a 200-day moving average of $15.62.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 13.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,507,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,557,000 after buying an additional 293,678 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the third quarter worth $40,177,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 34.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,003,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,569,000 after buying an additional 510,566 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming in the third quarter valued at about $22,000,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 32.2% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 861,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,996,000 after purchasing an additional 209,698 shares during the last quarter. 21.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming Company Profile

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc operates as an online gaming and digital sports entertainment company. It offers patrons to play their favorite casino games and bet on live-action sports events in New Jersey and Michigan. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

