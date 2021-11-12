Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Flywire updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ FLYW opened at $43.97 on Friday. Flywire has a fifty-two week low of $27.63 and a fifty-two week high of $57.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 5.87 and a quick ratio of 5.87.

FLYW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Flywire from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Flywire from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Flywire from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Flywire has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Flywire stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000. 62.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flywire

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

