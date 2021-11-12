AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.05-5.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.27. AstraZeneca also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.525-$2.700 EPS.
Shares of AstraZeneca stock traded down $4.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.67. 512,746 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,008,108. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $181.77 billion, a PE ratio of 41.00, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.46. AstraZeneca has a twelve month low of $46.48 and a twelve month high of $64.21.
AZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, October 11th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $124.00.
About AstraZeneca
AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.
Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?
Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.