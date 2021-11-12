AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.05-5.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.27. AstraZeneca also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.525-$2.700 EPS.

Shares of AstraZeneca stock traded down $4.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.67. 512,746 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,008,108. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $181.77 billion, a PE ratio of 41.00, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.46. AstraZeneca has a twelve month low of $46.48 and a twelve month high of $64.21.

AZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, October 11th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $124.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AstraZeneca stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 138,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,581,000. Institutional investors own 14.09% of the company’s stock.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

