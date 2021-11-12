Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $49.91 million during the quarter. Gilat Satellite Networks had a net margin of 25.16% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%.

Gilat Satellite Networks stock opened at $8.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $456.84 million, a PE ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.56. Gilat Satellite Networks has a twelve month low of $5.31 and a twelve month high of $22.69.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Gilat Satellite Networks stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) by 345.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,818 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,961 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Gilat Satellite Networks were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 33.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. engages in the provision of broadband satellite communication and networking solutions and services. It operates through the following business segments: Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects. The Fixed Networks segment provides advanced fixed broadband satellite communication networks, satellite communication systems and associated professional services and comprehensive turnkey solutions and fully managed satellite network services solutions.

