ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $79.40.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OGS shares. UBS Group raised shares of ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th.

Shares of NYSE:OGS traded down $0.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.93. 1,368 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,150. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.81. ONE Gas has a 12-month low of $62.52 and a 12-month high of $82.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.30.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.38. The business had revenue of $273.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.24 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ONE Gas will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.73%.

In other news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.55, for a total transaction of $57,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,326.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its position in ONE Gas by 1.1% in the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 19,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 78.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It also offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

