Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Given New $105.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) had its target price lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FOUR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shift4 Payments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Shift4 Payments has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $93.44.

Shares of Shift4 Payments stock traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $68.26. 18,027 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,072,719. Shift4 Payments has a 12-month low of $55.10 and a 12-month high of $104.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.23 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 5.42.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. Shift4 Payments had a negative return on equity of 6.30% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Shift4 Payments will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Shift4 Payments by 195.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,445,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,946,000 after buying an additional 2,280,176 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Shift4 Payments by 186.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,633,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,618,000 after buying an additional 1,062,379 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Shift4 Payments by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,374,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,257,000 after buying an additional 1,030,013 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Shift4 Payments by 1,179.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 936,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,743,000 after buying an additional 863,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Shift4 Payments by 266.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 613,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,481,000 after buying an additional 445,841 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

