Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Given New $23.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) had its price target lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rush Street Interactive from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Macquarie assumed coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rush Street Interactive currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.22.

RSI traded up $0.46 on Thursday, hitting $20.50. 8,531 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,567,689. Rush Street Interactive has a 12 month low of $9.47 and a 12 month high of $26.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.41.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $122.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.90 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rush Street Interactive will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kyle Sauers sold 16,152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $334,669.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Rush Street Interactive by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 14,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 530,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. 18.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

