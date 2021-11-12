yearn.finance II Hits Market Capitalization of $40.85 Million (YFII)

yearn.finance II (CURRENCY:YFII) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 12th. yearn.finance II has a total market cap of $40.85 million and $21.90 million worth of yearn.finance II was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, yearn.finance II has traded 19.4% higher against the US dollar. One yearn.finance II coin can now be purchased for approximately $1,054.18 or 0.09198106 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get yearn.finance II alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.26 or 0.00052945 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.75 or 0.00224069 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00011074 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.55 or 0.00090021 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About yearn.finance II

yearn.finance II is a coin. It launched on July 26th, 2020. yearn.finance II’s total supply is 40,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,750 coins. yearn.finance II’s official Twitter account is @DfiMoney . yearn.finance II’s official website is yfii.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “DFI.Money (YFII) is a Decentralized Finance (DeFi) platform which aims to build products on aggregated liquidity provision, leveraged trading, automated marketing making, and more. DFI.Money (YFII) is a fork of yearn.finance (YFI), after yEarn Improvement Proposal #8 (YIP-8) which proposed to prolong the minting of the platform utility token YFI by another 2 months and with a weekly-halving emission curve was rejected. The YFII token is the native utility token of the DFI.Money platform. Users can earn it by contributing liquidity to DFI.Money's aggregated liquidity pool, and use the token for platform governance. DFI.Money currently provides a profit optimizing service for lending providers, moving providers' funds between lending protocols such as Aave, and Compound autonomously for highest return. Future strategies are being developed in its vaults section. “

Buying and Selling yearn.finance II

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as yearn.finance II directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade yearn.finance II should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy yearn.finance II using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for yearn.finance II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for yearn.finance II and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.