Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of OLMA traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,583. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $19.41 and a 1-year high of $60.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.34.

Get Olema Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Olema Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.67.

In related news, CTO Cyrus Harmon sold 12,000 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total transaction of $299,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,075,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,856,383.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Sean Bohen sold 871 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $26,173.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,458 shares of company stock valued at $1,462,927. Insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) by 103.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,160 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,702 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.32% of Olema Pharmaceuticals worth $3,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 94.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Olema Pharmaceuticals

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

See Also: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Olema Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olema Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.