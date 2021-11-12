Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Smart Sand had a negative return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 2.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ SND traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.14. 177,402 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,527. Smart Sand has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $4.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $92.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.58.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Smart Sand from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Smart Sand, Inc engages in supplying frac sand and related services. The firm offers complete mine to wellsite proppant supply and logistics solutions. It supplies industrial sand to the oil and gas industry. The company was founded on July 19, 2011 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

