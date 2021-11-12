Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) Receives $36.93 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.12.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DADA shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Dada Nexus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $31.60 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Dada Nexus from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dada Nexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ DADA traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $23.31. 2,375 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,312,040. Dada Nexus has a 12 month low of $17.57 and a 12 month high of $61.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.59. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.22 and a beta of 1.27.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($1.91). The firm had revenue of $228.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.08 million. Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 35.97% and a negative return on equity of 37.94%. Analysts expect that Dada Nexus will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Dada Nexus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Dada Nexus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Dada Nexus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Dada Nexus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors own 21.88% of the company’s stock.

Dada Nexus Company Profile

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

