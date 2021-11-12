National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.000-$3.040 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.National Retail Properties also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.990-$3.060 EPS.

NYSE NNN traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.63. 3,644 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 978,347. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.49 and its 200-day moving average is $46.78. National Retail Properties has a twelve month low of $37.44 and a twelve month high of $50.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 10.98 and a current ratio of 10.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.85.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 38.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts predict that National Retail Properties will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.22%.

NNN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised National Retail Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on National Retail Properties in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Retail Properties has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.63.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in National Retail Properties stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 943,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,339 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.54% of National Retail Properties worth $44,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

