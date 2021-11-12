Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.510-$2.610 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.810. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.39 billion-$5.48 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.57 billion.Estée Lauder Companies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.230-$7.380 EPS.

Estée Lauder Companies stock traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $346.06. The company had a trading volume of 5,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,215,203. Estée Lauder Companies has a fifty-two week low of $231.97 and a fifty-two week high of $353.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $125.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $324.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $318.42.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 43.78%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Estée Lauder Companies will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 25.70%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EL shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $393.00 to $439.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $347.18.

In other news, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 184,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.95, for a total transaction of $61,913,233.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 14,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.59, for a total transaction of $5,125,488.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,951,435.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 284,333 shares of company stock valued at $95,829,034. Insiders own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 100.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,778,605 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,895,658 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.04% of Estée Lauder Companies worth $1,201,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 62.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

