Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.100-$1.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.140. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Avanos Medical from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Avanos Medical from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut shares of Avanos Medical from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Avanos Medical from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Avanos Medical has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.00.

Get Avanos Medical alerts:

AVNS traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $33.36. The stock had a trading volume of 571 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,807. Avanos Medical has a 12-month low of $29.68 and a 12-month high of $53.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.31. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.51 and a beta of 0.87.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). Avanos Medical had a positive return on equity of 3.67% and a negative net margin of 7.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Avanos Medical will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Patrick J. Oleary bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.63 per share, with a total value of $158,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,505.61. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Avanos Medical stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) by 256.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 372,986 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 268,465 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.78% of Avanos Medical worth $13,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 92.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avanos Medical Company Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on delivering clinically medical device solutions to improve patients’ quality of life. The firm’s portfolio of product offerings focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Avanos Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avanos Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.