Brokerages Set Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Price Target at $48.60

Shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.60.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SHOO. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Steven Madden from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet raised Steven Madden from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Steven Madden from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Wedbush began coverage on Steven Madden in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Steven Madden from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

In related news, President Amelia Varela sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total transaction of $3,765,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Migliorini sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $275,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,096,571 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $354,306,000 after acquiring an additional 57,392 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,595,129 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $113,563,000 after acquiring an additional 47,822 shares during the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC increased its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 2,233,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $97,755,000 after acquiring an additional 166,764 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,928,063 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,840,000 after acquiring an additional 5,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,650,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $61,479,000 after acquiring an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SHOO traded up $0.44 on Tuesday, reaching $49.71. 1,106 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 662,725. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Steven Madden has a fifty-two week low of $27.29 and a fifty-two week high of $51.40.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $525.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.19 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 8.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Steven Madden will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is 33.15%.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.