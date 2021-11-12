Brokerages Set Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Price Target at $48.60

Shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.60.
Several brokerages have recently commented on SHOO. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Steven Madden from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet raised Steven Madden from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Steven Madden from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Wedbush began coverage on Steven Madden in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Steven Madden from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.
In related news, President Amelia Varela sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total transaction of $3,765,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Migliorini sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $275,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
NASDAQ SHOO traded up $0.44 on Tuesday, reaching $49.71. 1,106 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 662,725. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Steven Madden has a fifty-two week low of $27.29 and a fifty-two week high of $51.40.
Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $525.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.19 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 8.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Steven Madden will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is 33.15%.
About Steven Madden
Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.
