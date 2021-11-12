$1.28 EPS Expected for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) will announce earnings of $1.28 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for Verizon Communications’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.18. Verizon Communications reported earnings per share of $1.21 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Verizon Communications will report full-year earnings of $5.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.17 to $5.42. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.04 to $5.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Verizon Communications.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

VZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Cowen raised their price target on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $84,615.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,662 shares of company stock valued at $252,898. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 313.3% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. 63.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,684,693. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.48 and a 200-day moving average of $55.42. Verizon Communications has a 12 month low of $50.86 and a 12 month high of $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $216.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

