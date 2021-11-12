ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Announces Earnings Results

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ContextLogic had a negative net margin of 32.07% and a negative return on equity of 296.87%.

Shares of NASDAQ:WISH traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.48. The company had a trading volume of 210,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,952,273. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.70. ContextLogic has a one year low of $4.61 and a one year high of $32.85.

In other ContextLogic news, CEO Piotr Szulczewski sold 80,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total transaction of $560,291.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,967 shares in the company, valued at $560,291.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Devang Shah sold 19,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total transaction of $132,607.96. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 94,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,109.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,306,636 shares of company stock valued at $8,519,741. Insiders own 40.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair cut shares of ContextLogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of ContextLogic from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of ContextLogic from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of ContextLogic from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of ContextLogic from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ContextLogic has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.46.

ContextLogic Company Profile

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

