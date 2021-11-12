Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) Price Target Raised to $120.00 at Citigroup

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on BRKS. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $115.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brooks Automation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $121.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brooks Automation presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $121.67.

Get Brooks Automation alerts:

Shares of BRKS traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $113.75. 667 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 783,635. Brooks Automation has a one year low of $64.32 and a one year high of $124.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.66 and a 200 day moving average of $96.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.57 and a beta of 1.77.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 13.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brooks Automation will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.16%.

In related news, insider David Pietrantoni sold 12,500 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William T. Montone sold 4,140 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $455,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,351 shares of company stock worth $2,494,850. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 156.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Brooks Automation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Brooks Automation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in Brooks Automation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc is an automation provider and partner to the global semiconductor manufacturing industry. The firm focuses on providing advanced robots, vacuum automation systems, contamination control systems, and reticle storage solutions to OEMs and global semiconductor chip manufacturers. Its solutions include automations, PuroMaxx Contamination Control, and GuardianPro Clean Storage.

Recommended Story: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.