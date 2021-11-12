Brokerages Set Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) Price Target at $30.27

Shares of Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.27.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VNE shares. Barclays raised their price target on Veoneer from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Mizuho lowered Veoneer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.15 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veoneer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Veoneer from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $31.25 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Veoneer from $31.25 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

VNE remained flat at $$35.21 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,057. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 2.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.32 and its 200 day moving average is $29.21. Veoneer has a 12 month low of $16.60 and a 12 month high of $40.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $391.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.83 million. Veoneer had a negative return on equity of 35.98% and a negative net margin of 23.39%. Veoneer’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.96) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Veoneer will post -3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Veoneer by 66.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Veoneer by 15.6% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in Veoneer during the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Veoneer during the second quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Veoneer by 2,205.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 6,615 shares in the last quarter. 25.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Veoneer

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, sale, and manufacture of automotive safety electronics. It operates through the Electronics and Brake Systems segments. The Electronics segment consists of safety and restraint control systems product areas. The Brake Systems segment comprises of brake systems product area.

