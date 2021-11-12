Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of AXLA traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,492. Axcella Health has a 1-year low of $2.75 and a 1-year high of $6.84. The stock has a market cap of $117.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.47. The company has a current ratio of 6.67, a quick ratio of 6.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Several research firms have weighed in on AXLA. Noble Financial began coverage on Axcella Health in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Axcella Health in a report on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axcella Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Axcella Health in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Axcella Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Axcella Health stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) by 579.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,688 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79,049 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.24% of Axcella Health worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

About Axcella Health

Axcella Health, Inc is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of treatment for diseases and improve health using endogenous metabolic modulator, or EMM, and compositions. Its product pipeline includes AXA1665, for the reduction in risk of recurrent overt hepatic encephalopathy; and AXA1125, for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

