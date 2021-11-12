Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) PT Raised to C$15.50

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) had its price target lifted by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$11.50 price target on shares of Freehold Royalties in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$11.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$14.06.

TSE FRU traded down C$0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$12.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 369,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,497. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.72. The stock has a market cap of C$1.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 85.31. Freehold Royalties has a 52 week low of C$4.40 and a 52 week high of C$13.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.19, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 3.15.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$44.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$41.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Freehold Royalties will post 0.6999999 earnings per share for the current year.

Freehold Royalties Company Profile

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.7 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 11,000 producing wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

