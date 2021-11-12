Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Price Target Raised to C$200.00

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at CIBC from C$197.00 to C$200.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on IFC. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Intact Financial from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$193.00 target price on shares of Intact Financial in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. CSFB raised their target price on Intact Financial from C$215.00 to C$218.00 in a research note on Friday. Cormark raised their target price on Intact Financial from C$185.00 to C$187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on Intact Financial from C$212.00 to C$209.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$196.18.

Shares of IFC stock traded down C$1.40 on Friday, hitting C$168.69. The company had a trading volume of 41,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,525. The firm has a market cap of C$29.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$168.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$168.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.36, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.49. Intact Financial has a twelve month low of C$138.93 and a twelve month high of C$178.28.

Intact Financial Company Profile

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

