Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Price Target Raised to C$200.00

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at CIBC from C$197.00 to C$200.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on IFC. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Intact Financial from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$193.00 target price on shares of Intact Financial in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. CSFB raised their target price on Intact Financial from C$215.00 to C$218.00 in a research note on Friday. Cormark raised their target price on Intact Financial from C$185.00 to C$187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on Intact Financial from C$212.00 to C$209.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$196.18.

Shares of IFC stock traded down C$1.40 on Friday, hitting C$168.69. The company had a trading volume of 41,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,525. The firm has a market cap of C$29.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$168.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$168.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.36, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.49. Intact Financial has a twelve month low of C$138.93 and a twelve month high of C$178.28.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

