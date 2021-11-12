Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) PT Raised to $255.00 at Morgan Stanley

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. OTR Global downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies to a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $227.05.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $232.32 on Tuesday. Lowe’s Companies has a 52 week low of $146.72 and a 52 week high of $239.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $216.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The company has a market cap of $160.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.32.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $27.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.76 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 541.39%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will post 11.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.02%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 311,134 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $59,171,000 after buying an additional 5,013 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 39,481 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,658,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 4,600 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 39,885 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,736,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 462.1% during the 2nd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 6,076 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 4,995 shares in the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

