Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Despegar.com, Corp. provides online travel booking services. The Company’s business segment consists of Air, as well as Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. It offers online hotels, car, flights, vacation rentals, packages, and ticket booking services. The company’s destinations include Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, El Salvador, Spain, the United States, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic, Uruguay and Venezuela. Despegar.com, Corp. is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina. “

Shares of NYSE:DESP opened at $12.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Despegar.com has a 12 month low of $8.64 and a 12 month high of $17.66. The stock has a market cap of $859.41 million, a P/E ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.93 and a 200 day moving average of $12.70.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.11). Despegar.com had a negative net margin of 76.05% and a negative return on equity of 140.97%. The firm had revenue of $63.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.40 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Despegar.com will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Despegar.com by 1,472.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 407,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,561,000 after purchasing an additional 382,003 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Despegar.com by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 80,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 11,850 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Despegar.com in the 2nd quarter worth $1,293,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Despegar.com in the 1st quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Despegar.com by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 862,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,389,000 after buying an additional 187,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.92% of the company’s stock.

About Despegar.com

Despegar.com Corp. provides online travel agency services. It offers tours and corporate packages to destinations such as Paris, Cancun, Rio de Janeiro, Rome, Barcelona, and Las Vegas, as well as vehicle rentals and hotel bookings. The company was founded by Roberto Hernán Souviron, Federico Fuchs, Martín Rastellino, Ernesto Cadeiras and Christian Vilate in December 1999 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

