NOW (NYSE:DNOW) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NOW (NYSE:DNOW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $11.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NOW Inc. is a distributor to the energy and industrial sectors. It stocks and sells a comprehensive offering of products for the upstream, midstream, and downstream & industrial market segments. The Company offers stock keeping units, including pipe, valves and valve automation, fittings, instrumentation, mill and industrial supplies, tools, safety supplies, electrical products, drilling and production equipment, fabricated equipment, and industrial paints and coatings. NOW also provides supply chain management solutions to energy and industrial manufacturing companies around the world. It operates primarily under the DistributionNOW and Wilson Export brands. NOW Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Get NOW alerts:

DNOW has been the topic of several other research reports. Stephens raised shares of NOW from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of NOW from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.50.

NOW stock opened at $9.53 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -20.72 and a beta of 1.97. NOW has a 12-month low of $5.15 and a 12-month high of $11.98.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $439.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.80 million. NOW had a negative net margin of 3.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.88%. The business’s revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NOW will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other NOW news, CEO David A. Cherechinsky bought 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.44 per share, with a total value of $104,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,317.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of NOW in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NOW in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of NOW in the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of NOW in the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of NOW in the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOW Company Profile

NOW, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.

Featured Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NOW (DNOW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.