Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) Price Target Raised to C$57.00

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) had its price objective increased by TD Securities from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ENB. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$54.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays cut shares of Enbridge from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Enbridge from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.07.

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $41.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.84. Enbridge has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $43.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Enbridge will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.674 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.45%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.27%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENB. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the second quarter worth $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the second quarter worth about $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Enbridge by 222.4% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Enbridge by 84.3% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 846 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.95% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

