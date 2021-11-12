Brian Szymanski Sells 8,549 Shares of Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) Stock

Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) CAO Brian Szymanski sold 8,549 shares of Select Energy Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total value of $61,723.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Select Energy Services stock opened at $6.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.79. Select Energy Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.72 and a 52 week high of $7.58. The company has a market capitalization of $728.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07). Select Energy Services had a negative net margin of 10.84% and a negative return on equity of 9.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Select Energy Services, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WTTR shares. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Select Energy Services in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Select Energy Services in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.75 target price on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 24.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,259,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,451 shares in the last quarter. Crestview Partners II GP L.P. lifted its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 0.6% in the second quarter. Crestview Partners II GP L.P. now owns 3,853,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,274,000 after acquiring an additional 23,744 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 3.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,271,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,680,000 after acquiring an additional 38,009 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 4.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,028,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,211,000 after buying an additional 48,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 28.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 889,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,979,000 after buying an additional 197,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.63% of the company’s stock.

Select Energy Services Company Profile

Select Energy Services Inc engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Services, Oilfield Chemicals, and Water Infrastructure. The Water Services segment consists of services businesses, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water containment and water network automation, primarily serving E&P companies.

