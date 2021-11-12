Keith Harvey Sells 500 Shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) Stock

Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) CEO Keith Harvey sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Keith Harvey also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Kaiser Aluminum alerts:

On Friday, November 5th, Keith Harvey sold 500 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $52,500.00.

On Friday, October 1st, Keith Harvey sold 1,000 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total transaction of $109,740.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:KALU opened at $104.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.17 and a fifty-two week high of $141.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.87. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -116.51 and a beta of 1.24.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.75). Kaiser Aluminum had a negative net margin of 0.68% and a positive return on equity of 5.65%. The business had revenue of $750.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Kaiser Aluminum’s quarterly revenue was up 193.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -320.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KALU. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kaiser Aluminum in the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 162,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,006,000 after purchasing an additional 29,830 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Kaiser Aluminum in the 1st quarter worth about $946,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 80,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,947,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products. The firm caters aerospace, general engineering, automotive, and custom industrial applications. Its products include plate, sheet, coil, hard alloy shapes, soft alloy extrusions, seamless & structural extruded, drawn tube, hard alloy rod, bar, wire and forge stock.

Further Reading: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Kaiser Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaiser Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.