JMP Securities Increases Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Price Target to $405.00

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at JMP Securities from $330.00 to $405.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 20.40% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on COIN. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $273.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 target price (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:COIN opened at $336.39 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $276.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $258.11. Coinbase Global has a one year low of $208.00 and a one year high of $429.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.17). Equities research analysts predict that Coinbase Global will post 13.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Emilie Choi sold 17,414 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.04, for a total transaction of $5,642,832.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 17,513 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.77, for a total transaction of $6,195,574.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 593,491 shares of company stock worth $174,307,706.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 4.7% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,172 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 6.9% during the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 5.1% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 32.4% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 290 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 6.4% during the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 21.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

