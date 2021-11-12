Analysts Set Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) PT at $133.33

Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $138.50.

DOOR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Masonite International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Masonite International from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Masonite International alerts:

NYSE:DOOR opened at $117.20 on Tuesday. Masonite International has a 52-week low of $83.01 and a 52-week high of $132.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.76 and its 200 day moving average is $116.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.74.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.12. Masonite International had a return on equity of 25.23% and a net margin of 5.68%. The company had revenue of $652.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. Masonite International’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Masonite International will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Masonite International by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 646,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,226,000 after acquiring an additional 186,333 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Masonite International by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 563,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,002,000 after acquiring an additional 82,571 shares in the last quarter. Sunriver Management LLC raised its position in shares of Masonite International by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 254,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,491,000 after acquiring an additional 17,665 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Masonite International by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Masonite International by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 151,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter. 98.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

Featured Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.