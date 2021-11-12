NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Increased to $360.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price objective raised by Susquehanna from $250.00 to $360.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on NVDA. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NVIDIA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $231.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $184.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $248.93.

NVDA traded down $3.85 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $300.05. 477,370 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,791,359. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $232.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.25. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $115.67 and a 1-year high of $323.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $747.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 32.33%. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.05%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.70%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total value of $4,367,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total transaction of $2,086,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,488,500 in the last quarter. 4.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services increased its position in NVIDIA by 366.7% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 140 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

