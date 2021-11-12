Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arcos Dorados had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a negative return on equity of 17.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share.
ARCO stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.24. 20,035 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 849,294. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -36.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.35. Arcos Dorados has a 1-year low of $4.33 and a 1-year high of $6.82.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on ARCO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.78.
Arcos Dorados Company Profile
Arcos Dorados Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants. The firm operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants in the food services industry through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Caribbean Division, North Latin America division (NOLAD), and South Latin America division (SLAD).
