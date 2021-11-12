Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arcos Dorados had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a negative return on equity of 17.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share.

ARCO stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.24. 20,035 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 849,294. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -36.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.35. Arcos Dorados has a 1-year low of $4.33 and a 1-year high of $6.82.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ARCO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.78.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 3.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,186,085 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,022,000 after purchasing an additional 112,256 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 798.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 104,236 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 92,637 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 617.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 11,213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 13,379 shares during the period. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arcos Dorados Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants. The firm operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants in the food services industry through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Caribbean Division, North Latin America division (NOLAD), and South Latin America division (SLAD).

