Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO) Price Target Lowered to $15.00 at DA Davidson

Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO) had its target price lowered by DA Davidson from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Airspan Networks in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE:MIMO traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.08. 5,085 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,656. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.49. Airspan Networks has a 1 year low of $5.50 and a 1 year high of $14.41.

Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.29). On average, equities analysts predict that Airspan Networks will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Airspan Networks stock. Oak Management Corp purchased a new stake in Airspan Networks Holdings Inc (NYSE:MIMO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 28,639,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,309,000. Airspan Networks accounts for approximately 61.7% of Oak Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Oak Management Corp owned approximately 191.95% of Airspan Networks as of its most recent SEC filing. 59.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

