The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Price Target to $74.00

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) had its price objective cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $85.00 to $74.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BYND. Barclays decreased their target price on Beyond Meat from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Beyond Meat from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Beyond Meat from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Cowen initiated coverage on Beyond Meat in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a market perform rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Beyond Meat from $79.00 to $54.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $103.20.

Shares of BYND stock traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $80.78. 54,809 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,426,629. Beyond Meat has a 1 year low of $76.77 and a 1 year high of $221.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of -56.50 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 17.68, a quick ratio of 15.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $105.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.58.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.48). Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 26.78% and a negative net margin of 20.11%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Beyond Meat will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in Beyond Meat by 174.0% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 14,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 9,173 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Beyond Meat in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,653,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Beyond Meat by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 165,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,376,000 after buying an additional 61,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Beyond Meat by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.70% of the company’s stock.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

