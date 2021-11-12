ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) Major Shareholder Cornelius B. Prior, Jr. Sells 600 Shares

ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) major shareholder Cornelius B. Prior, Jr. sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $26,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

ATNI traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.00. The company had a trading volume of 221 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,533. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.00. The company has a market cap of $682.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.70 and a beta of 0.16. ATN International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.77 and a 12-month high of $52.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.23.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $166.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.76 million. ATN International had a negative return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 3.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ATN International, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. ATN International’s payout ratio is presently -56.20%.

ATNI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on ATN International from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ATN International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in ATN International by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 47,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ATN International during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ATN International by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ATN International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of ATN International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.40% of the company’s stock.

About ATN International

ATN International, Inc engages in investment in communications, energy, and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers carrier services, including wholesale roaming services, site maintenance, and the leasing of critical network infrastructure.

