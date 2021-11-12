ironSource (NYSE:IS) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

ironSource (NYSE:IS) had its price target hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup upped their target price on ironSource from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Tigress Financial began coverage on shares of ironSource in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of ironSource from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on ironSource in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ironSource from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.06.

Get ironSource alerts:

IS stock traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.78. 118,553 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,640,779. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.35. ironSource has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $13.14.

ironSource (NYSE:IS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $135.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.80 million. On average, equities analysts expect that ironSource will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IS. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in ironSource by 350.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 9,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,830,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of ironSource during the third quarter valued at about $625,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in ironSource by 13.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ironSource in the third quarter worth about $1,159,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in ironSource during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $735,000. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ironSource

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

Further Reading: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for ironSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ironSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.