Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Price Target Raised to $210.00 at Truist Securities

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) had its target price lifted by Truist Securities from $150.00 to $210.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AFRM. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Affirm from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Affirm from $82.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Affirm from $150.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Affirm from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Affirm from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $149.40.

NASDAQ AFRM traded down $4.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $146.89. 96,998 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,508,042. Affirm has a one year low of $46.50 and a one year high of $176.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.79 and a quick ratio of 4.79.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.83). Affirm had a negative return on equity of 32.07% and a negative net margin of 48.51%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Affirm will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Katherine Adkins sold 1,362 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.57, for a total transaction of $218,696.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Siphelele Jiyane sold 4,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $718,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,096 shares of company stock valued at $23,198,819 over the last three months. 16.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hall Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Affirm in the third quarter valued at about $298,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Affirm by 1,532.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Affirm by 22.8% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Affirm by 170.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,783,000 after buying an additional 20,004 shares during the last quarter. 33.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Affirm

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

