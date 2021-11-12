DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02), RTT News reports. DHI Group had a positive return on equity of 4.22% and a negative net margin of 41.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share.

NYSE DHX traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.70. 5,349 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,683. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.37 million, a P/E ratio of -5.21, a P/E/G ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.30. DHI Group has a 52 week low of $1.79 and a 52 week high of $5.60.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in DHI Group stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,262 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,560 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.11% of DHI Group worth $194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DHX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DHI Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of DHI Group from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

DHI Group Company Profile

DHI Group, Inc engages in the provision data, insights and employment connections through services for technology professionals including technology, security clearance and financial services. It offers its services under the following brands: Dice, Dice Europe, ClearanceJobs, Targeted Job Fairs, eFinancialCareers, Rigzone, Hcareers, and BioSpace.

