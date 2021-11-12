adidas’ (ADDYY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ADDYY. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush began coverage on adidas in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded adidas from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $203.00.

Shares of adidas stock opened at $161.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.11. adidas has a 12 month low of $149.45 and a 12 month high of $199.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.84.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in adidas during the first quarter worth about $179,000. Henry James International Management Inc. grew its position in adidas by 2.4% during the second quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 3,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new position in adidas during the second quarter worth about $440,000. Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in adidas during the second quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its position in adidas by 10.8% during the second quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About adidas

adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Businesses. The North America segment includes North America adidas and North America Reebok.

