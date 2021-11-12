QinetiQ Group’s (QNTQF) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

QinetiQ Group (OTCMKTS:QNTQF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of QNTQF remained flat at $$3.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.54. QinetiQ Group has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $5.01.

QinetiQ Group Plc engages in the provision of technology development and consultancy services to the defense, security, and related markets. The company operates through the following segments: EMEA Services and Global Products. EMEA Services segment provides technical assurance, test and evaluation and training services, underpinned by long-term contracts.

