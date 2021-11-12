CTS (NYSE:CTS) PT Lowered to $13.00

CTS (NYSE:CTS) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price points to a potential downside of 65.39% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CTS. Cowen lowered CTS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised CTS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded CTS from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of CTS stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.56. 279 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,747. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.77 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.29 and a 200-day moving average of $34.55. CTS has a 52-week low of $28.72 and a 52-week high of $39.49.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $122.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.10 million. CTS had a positive return on equity of 13.67% and a negative net margin of 7.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CTS will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Ashish Agrawal sold 9,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total value of $355,414.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,141,018. 2.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CTS by 29.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,470,404 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,450,000 after acquiring an additional 338,422 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in CTS by 269.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 195,191 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,063,000 after purchasing an additional 142,291 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in CTS by 14.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 769,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $22,599,000 after purchasing an additional 94,428 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in CTS by 268.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 123,006 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 89,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in CTS by 36.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 239,402 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,436,000 after purchasing an additional 64,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

CTS Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of sensors, connectivity components, and actuators. Its products include controls, pedals, piezo sensing products, sensors, switches, transducers, electromagnetic and radio frequency interference filters, capacitors, frequency control, resistors, piezo microactuators, and rotary microactuators.

